Xiaomi launches India-exclusive Mi Smart Band 3i for Rs 1,299

Chinese tech giant and wearables maker Xiaomi launched today the Mi Smart Band 3i with AMOLED display, up to 20 days of battery life and multiple activities tracking features in India. The new affordable fitness band from Xiaomi is the successor to the Mi Band HRX Edition and is available for pre-order on mi.com for Rs 1,299.

The Mi Smart Band 3i comes with a 0.78-inch AMOLED touch display with 128 x 80-pixels resolution, 300nits brightness, and anti-fingerprint coating. The fitness band measures 4.68 x 1.81 x 1.1 cm, weighs 38.2 grams and comes with a 5ATM (up to 50 M) water-resistant rating, allowing users to wear it while swimming and/or surfing.

This smart wearable device is powered by a 110mAh high-density Li-Polymer battery that lasts up to three weeks on a single charge. The band is compatible with smartphones running Android 4.4 OS and above versions, iOS 9.0 or above versions and comes with 30 features including phone locator, phone unlock, event reminder, app notifications, sleep monitor, idle alert.

The Mi Smart Band 3i comes with step and calorie counter, sleep quality monitor and tracks a variety of activities like swimming, running, walking, cycling and treadmill. The fitness band supports Bluetooth v4.2 BLE and comes with a 3-axis accelerometer.