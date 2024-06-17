AIFF Axes Coach Igor Stimac Amid World Cup Qualifier Fallout

In a surprising turn of events, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) has dismissed senior men's team head coach Igor Stimac, citing a disappointing performance in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The decision comes one year before Stimac's contract was due to end.

AIFF's vice president, NA Haris, chaired the meeting where the decision was made. Stimac, who took charge in 2019, had his contract extended until 2026 just last October. Despite this, the recent poor run forced the federation to reconsider its position.

During his tenure, Stimac led India to win four major trophies, including two SAFF Championships. However, their dismal showing in the qualifiers sealed his fate, culminating in the team's 1-2 loss to Qatar, which eliminated their chances of advancing further.

