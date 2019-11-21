Nokia 2.2 gets price cut; now available for Rs 5,999 in India

HMD Global has slashed the prices of Nokia 2.2 to an all-time low in India, Ajey Mehta, HMD Global Vice President India took to Twitter to make the announcement. The Android One certified phone was launched back in June with a price tag of Rs 7,699 for the base model.

After the price cut, the 2GB model of Nokia 2.2 is available for Rs 5,999 while the 3GB variant is priced at Rs 6,999. The new prices are now reflecting on Flipkart and Nokia's online store for both Steel and Tungsten Black color options.

A world of incredible AI innovations - now at an even more incredible price! The Nokia 2.2 is now available from just Rs 5,999. Click here to get yours today https://t.co/Gs3ZTbePZt#GetAhead #Nokiamobile #Nokia2 pic.twitter.com/uHhOEgOnfB — Ajey Mehta (@mehta_ajey) November 20, 2019

The Nokia 2.2 sports a 5.71-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1520 pixels resolution and an aspect ratio of 19:9. The device boasts a robust polycarbonate body, measures 145.96 x 70.56 x 9.3 mm and weighs 153 gm.

The budget-centric phone is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 quad-core processor along with 2GB/3GB RAM and 16GB/32GB onboard storage which is further expandable up to 400GB via a dedicated microSD card slot. The phone runs on Android 9 Pie and comes with 2 years of OS updates and 3 years of monthly security updates.

Coming to the optics department, the Nokia 2.2 features a 5-megapixel selfie shooter and 13-megapixel rear AF camera with f/2.2 aperture and LED flash. Additional camera features include HDR; Panorama; Low Light enhancement; Time Lapse; Beautification; Google Lens.

The device packs a 3000 mAh battery that offers durable performance. The Nokia 2.2 supports WiFi 802.11 b/g/n; Bluetooth v4.2; GPS; Micro USB port and a 3.5mm audio jack. The smartphone also incorporates a dedicated Google Assistant Button and an AI-driven Biometric face unlock feature.