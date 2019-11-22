Microsoft permitted to export software to Huawei
The US Department of Commerce has granted Microsoft's request for a licence to export mass-market software to Huawei.
It is not clear what the 'mass-market' software refers to but the US-based tech giant is known for selling Windows and Office licences to Huawei. The ability to sell software will also be crucial to Microsoft's work with Huawei on Azure, The Verge notes.
Microsoft is part of a number of US companies which are now getting licences to supply goods to Huawei once again. The US had issued a trade ban on the Chinese giant over national security concerns. (ANI)
