Xiaomi Mi Note 10 with 108MP camera to soon hit Indian market

The Mi Note 10 adopts an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage.

The Mi Note 10's rear camera also supports 4K video shooting at 30fps, 1080p at 30fps/60fps and 720p shooting at 30fps. Image Credit: Xiaomi

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has started teasing a new 108-megapixel camera phone, probably pointing towards the release of the Mi Note 10 in India. The premium flagship device, aka Mi CC9 Pro in China, was launched earlier this month in Spain and features the world's first 108MP Penta camera setup, edge-to-edge display, and massive 5260mAh battery.

In Europe, the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 carries a price tag of EUR549 (roughly INR 43,000) while its Pro variant with 8P lens in the primary 108-megapixel camera is priced at EUR649 (roughly INR 50,000). Once launched in India, the device will give stiff competition to other devices in the premium category including those by Oppo, Vivo, OnePlus, and Realme.

Mi Note 10 Specifications

The Xiaomi Mi Note 10 sports a 6.47-inch FHD+ 3D curved AMOLED display with 2340 x 1080-pixels resolution and 400,000:1 contrast ratio. The device is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and is equipped with an in-screen optical fingerprint sensor which is 88 percent thinner than the previous one and offers a 10 percent larger fingerprint detection area.

The Mi Note 10 adopts an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. The massive 5260mAh battery lasts up to two days and supports 30W fast-charge that delivers 58 percent charge in 30 minutes and 100 percent in just 65 minutes.

The Penta camera setup on the back incorporates a 108-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor with a 7P lens on the non-Pro version, supports 4-axis optical image stabilization (OIS) and features an industry-leading resolution of 12032 x 9024.

The 5-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.0 aperture supports 5x optical zoom, 10x hybrid optical zoom, 50x digital zoom, and OIS. The 12-megapixel portrait lens with f/2.0 aperture supports 2x optical zoom and dual PD dual-core focus. The 20-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture offers 117-degrees field-of-view. The last one is a 2-megapixel dedicated macro lens for 1.5cm super macro photography.

The rear cameras support 4K video shooting at 30fps, 1080p at 30fps/60fps and 720p shooting at 30fps. It also supports 720p slow-motion video shooting at 960fps, 720p/1080p shooting at 120fps and 240fps. Additional features include vlog video, HDR, ShootSteady video technology, continuous shooting mode, portrait mode, Night Mode 2.0, AI Studio Light Effect and more.

On the front, the premium device features a 32-megapixel front-facing camera with AI beautify, AI Portrait Mode, AI scene detection, and AI face unlock, panorama selfie, and palm shutter feature and supports 720p/1080p video shooting at 30fps.

