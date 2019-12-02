Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spacewalking astronauts add new pumps to cosmic detector

  • PTI
  • |
  • Capecanaveral
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 20:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 20:35 IST
Spacewalking astronauts add new pumps to cosmic detector
Representative Image Image Credit: Max Pixel

Spacewalking astronauts attached new pumps to a cosmic ray detector outside the International Space Station on Monday in a bid to extend its scientific life. It was the third spacewalk in nearly three weeks for Italy's Luca Parmitano and NASA's Andrew Morgan. And it marked the culmination of years of work to repair the USD 2 billion Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer.

The spectrometer has been up there hunting for antimatter and dark matter for 8 ½ years, longer than anticipated. Without four new pumps for cooling, the device would be crippled and, ultimately, useless. NASA compares this series of four spacewalks — the most complex since the Hubble Space Telescope missions — to heart bypass surgery because they are designed to bypass the old, degraded pumps.

The USD 2 billion spectrometers were never meant for hands-on repairs like this and were designed to last just three years. Once the new pumps are fully installed, the spectrometer should last the entire life of the space station. That's another five to 10 years. Given the high stakes, Mission Control urged the spacewalkers to "take good care" of the pumps. Parmitano clutched the 350-pound (159-kilogram) box of pumps, a bulky 3 ½ feet (107 centimeters) by 2 ½ feet (82 centimeters), with both hands as he headed toward the spectrometer.

Parmitano quickly bolted the bundle to the spectrometer, then hooked up power and data cables. He crossed his gloved fingers as best he could — and his booted toes, too, he noted — as flight controllers switched on the power to the instrument. The instrument came alive. "Good news. We show that we can tear things apart and build them back up," said Morgan.

Mission Control cautioned, "We've got a little way to go yet, but we agree." The spacewalkers' toughest job was still ahead: splicing eight stainless steel tubes that were cut on the November 22 spacewalk, into the new pumps. "One down, seven to go," Mission Control radioed as Parmitano finished splicing the first cooling line.

A fourth spacewalk will be needed to check these reconfigured cooling lines for leaks and add thermal blankets to the spectrometer. With two supply ships being readied for launch this week to the space station — from Cape Canaveral and Kazakhstan — it's uncertain when the final spacewalk will occur. The spectrometer flew up on space shuttle Endeavour's last mission in 2011. It's since studied more than 148 billion charged cosmic rays.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Raj Pollution Control Board chairman urges plastic manufacturers to make recycling arrangement

Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board Chairman Pawan Kumar Goyal on Monday urged plastic manufacturers to make arrangements for its recycling so that single-use plastic is not found scattered on roads. Addressing a meeting on recycling of...

Telangana CM leaves for Delhi, likely to meet PM

Telangana Chief MinisterK Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday left for New Delhi where he isexpected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and otherleaders on different matters concerning the stateRao left in the evening, official sources saidThe st...

Government takes criticism, responds to it: Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday dismissed opposition charges about the BJP-led government being insensitive, saying it takes criticism and responds to it. Replying to the debate on the Taxation Laws Amendment Bill, 2019, Sitha...

Are we waiting for cyber earthquake before getting our act together, says NCSC

National Cyber Security Coordinator NCSC Lt Gen retd Rajesh Pant on Monday raised concern over the lack of cyber-infrastructure in the country and said are we waiting for a cyber earthquake before getting our act together. As the national c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019