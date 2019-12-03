Left Menu
Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G confirmed to house Qualcomm chipset

The Redmi K30 5G is the first device to adopt a new generation 5G processor.

The Redmi K30 5G will support SA / NSA dual-mode 5G and come with dual selfie cameras with a punch-hole on the upper right corner. Image Credit: Weibo

The Redmi K30 series which is due to be launched in Mainland China on December 10 will be powered by a Qualcomm processor, Lu Weibing, Redmi VP and General Manager, confirmed in a Weibo post.

The Redmi K30 5G is the first device to adopt a new generation 5G processor, a new 5G high-profile network solution, and a comprehensive upgrade of the flagship configuration says a Weibo post made via Redmi's official account.

Redmi has also teased a new 5G processor that, according to the company, will be released tomorrow. Notably, Qualcomm is hosting its 4th annual Snapdragon Summit from December 3-5 in Maui, Hawaii. The chipmaker is expected to unveil Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset with an integrated 5G solution.

Under the series, the Chinese company will launch the Redmi K30 5G and its Pro-version which is expected to hit markets in 2020. According to the latest leaks and rumors, the Redmi K30 5G will come with a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, side-mounted fingerprint sensor and will adopt Qualcomm Snapdragon 7xx series chipset for the regular version while the 5G variant is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm's 5G processor.

The Redmi K30 series will support SA / NSA dual-mode 5G and come with dual selfie cameras with a punch-hole on the upper right corner. The vertically-aligned quad rear camera module will reportedly include a 64-megapixel primary lens, 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens.

