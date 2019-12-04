Left Menu
Google introduces new digital wellbeing feature -- Focus Mode

Google's new Digital Wellbeing feature -- Focus Mode -- is now out of beta and rolling out to all devices supporting Digital Wellbeing and parental controls.

  Updated: 04-12-2019 22:32 IST
  Created: 04-12-2019 22:32 IST
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI

The feature for Android devices allows one to turn off distractions such as social media updates or email notifications until they want to focus on a particular task, TechCrunch notes.

Focus Mode now comes with a scheduling feature that allows users to continually block app notifications for the days and times of choice. There's also a new break option that lets you use the silenced apps for a specific time before you go back working again. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

