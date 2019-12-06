Android One-certified Nokia 2.3 launched: Price, Specs, and availability

HMD Global, the brand responsible for the manufacturing and marketing of Nokia phones, launched today the Nokia 2.3, its latest Android One-certified smartphone at an event in Cairo. The budget phone comes with HD+ in-cell display, dual-rear cameras, and two-days of battery life.

Starting mid-December, the smartphone will be available for purchase in Cyan Green, Sand, Charcoal color options, carrying a price tag of EUR 109 (approx. Rs 8,500).

Consumers world over have really appreciated the Nokia 2 family of products. The Nokia 2.3 is a step forward in our promise of offering you an experience that stays fresh longer – giving consumers access to two years of OS upgrades and three years of monthly security updates even in the affordable price tier. On top, it offers industry leading AI for this segment, large screen and our signature promise of two-day battery life – making it the ideal pick for those who rely on their smartphone as their primary screen Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer, HMD Global

Nokia 2.3 specifications

Sporting a 3D nano-textured cover and diecast aluminum chassis, the Nokia 2.3 comes with a 6.2-inch HD+ in-cell display with waterdrop notch and 19:9 aspect ratio. The phone is equipped with a dedicated button for Google Assistant and Biometric face unlock for quick unlocking experience.

The latest budget smartphone from Nokia adopts MediaTek Helio A22 chipset coupled with 2GB RAM and 32GB onboard storage which is further expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card slot (hybrid). The Android One certified phone runs Android 9 Pie and promises 2 years of software upgrades and 3 years of monthly security updates.

The device packs a 4000mAh battery that lasts up to two days from a single charge with AI-assisted Adaptive Battery technology. Connectivity options onboard the phone include dual SIM, Micro USB (USB 2.0), Wi-Fi 802.11n, Bluetooth 5.0 and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Coming to the optics department, the new Nokia 2.3 features a 5-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.4 aperture. The dual-rear cameras include a 13-megapixel primary lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The camera is equipped with AI-powered features such as 'Portrait Mode' that subtly blurs the background and the all-new 'Recommended Shot'feature that automatically captures alternate images before and after the shutter button is pressed and suggests the best one. The phone also features advanced image fusion and exposure stacking to capture stunning shots in low-light conditions.