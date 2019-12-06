McAfee predicts 'Deepfakes' as major cyber threat in 2020

McAfee Labs released its threats predictions report for 2020, highlighting how the change in cybercrime, technology, and legislation will impact the cyberthreat landscape.

The company observed that threat actors are now leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning to produce even more convincing deepfakes leading to the spread of misinformation resulting in massive chaos, the official press release notes.

The threats also include generation of deepfakes to bypass facial recognition, ransomware attacks to morph extortion campaigns, and cloud-native threats as a result of weak API. (ANI)

