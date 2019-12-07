Google ends support for Explorer Edition of Glass

Left Menu
Google has announced that it will end support for the Explorer Edition its augmented reality Glass device.

  ANI
  • |
  California
  • |
  Updated: 07-12-2019 22:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 22:20 IST
Google has announced that it will end support for the Explorer Edition its augmented reality Glass device.

As Engadget notes, Google will roll out one more update before ending its support for the Explorer version. However, it will continue supporting the Enterprise Edition.

Users will be required to manually download, unzip, and install the file for the latest and final update which will remain available only until February 25, 2022. Google Glass, announced first in 2012, is widely considered a failed product for being a half-finished and anti-privacy device. (ANI)

