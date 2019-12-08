Left Menu
Microsoft discovers 44 million accounts using breached passwords

In a major security issue, 44 million Microsoft accounts were discovered using breached user names and passwords.

  • Washington DC
  • Updated: 08-12-2019 01:29 IST
  • Created: 08-12-2019 01:29 IST
Representative Image.

As PC Mag reports, Microsoft's threat research team scanned all accounts between January and March this year and compared them to a database of over three billion sets of leaked credentials to find 44 million matches.

Microsoft has now forced a password reset for accounts for which a match was found. On the enterprise side, Microsoft will alert the administrator to enforce a credential reset. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

