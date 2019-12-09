Mercedes Benz, Bosch begin testing driverless S-Class
Luxury carmaker Mercedes and engineering giant Bosch's partnership will see trials of the driverless S-Class in the streets of San Jose.
Luxury carmaker Mercedes and engineering giant Bosch's partnership will see trials of the driverless S-Class in the streets of San Jose.
As Cnet reports, the two companies are working on a self-driving car test platform that will ferry people between San Jose, California's West side and downtown core along San Carlos Street and Stevens Creek Boulevard.
The catch here is that the companies are not planning on making these trial cars available to all public. A select group of users will be able to book their rides using a special app by Daimler Mobility. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mercedes
- Mercedes Benz
- San Jose
- California
- Cnet
ALSO READ
Mercedes-Benz completes 25 years of production in India
UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Bottas leads Hamilton in Mercedes practice one-two
Mercedes announces host of after-sales serv benefits to mark
Motor racing-Mercedes boss 'totally OK' with Hamilton talking to Ferrari
Mercedes launches SUV GLC, price starts at Rs 52.56 lakh