Google Maps now shows e-vehicle charging station based on plug type

Google Maps is making it easier for electric car owners to locate compatible charging stations based on charging connectors.

The ability to search for charging stations was added earlier this year. Now owners can also filter results based on the type of plugs available, Android Police notes.

A new plug dropdown menu now appears in the filter bar. Users can enter the exact plugs which are available on their car to find compatible stations. There's also an added 'Electric vehicle settings' options in the app. (ANI)

