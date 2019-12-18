Left Menu
Development News Edition

US Embassy conducts 7th Ethiopia Hacks! program

Ethiopia Hacks! is conducted in partnership with the Google Developers Group (GDG) and the Centre for Accelerated Women’s Economic Empowerment (CAWEE). 

US Embassy conducts 7th Ethiopia Hacks! program
 In total, the Ethiopia Hacks! the program will invest in the capacity of 600 tech-savvy youth, who will have the opportunity to participate and generate solutions for their communities.  Image Credit: Wikipedia

The U.S. Embassy in Addis Ababa conducted its latest hackathon: "Digital Solutions to Elections-related Technology." This was the seventh hackathon conducted by the U.S. Embassy in a series of twelve under its Ethiopia Hacks! program.

Ethiopia Hacks! is conducted in partnership with the Google Developers Group (GDG) and the Centre for Accelerated Women's Economic Empowerment (CAWEE). Each hackathon challenges aspiring young tech developers to identify prototype solutions to community challenges in Ethiopia.

Subject matter and technology experts met December 13-15, 2019 at Colonel John C. Robinson American Center in Addis Ababa to brainstorm and generate open-source, free, and easy-to-learn technology solutions for the good of society.

By supporting and developing an eco-system that promotes innovation and technology, the U.S. Embassy is investing the capacity of young Ethiopians to shape their futures. In total, the Ethiopia Hacks! the program will invest in the capacity of 600 tech-savvy youth, who will have the opportunity to participate and generate solutions for their communities. Funding is provided jointly by the U.S. Department of State and the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

Infosys to pay USD 800,000 to settle case with California Attorney General

CBSE announces date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs Saudi Arabia may stabilise Aramco offer - Tadawul stock exchange

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Republican Senator Graham seeks quick impeachment trial without new witnesses

The Republican chairman of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee said on Wednesday he would want any impeachment trial in the Senate to be quick and without new witnesses.When it gets here, my goal is to have as short a trial as possible, Sen...

U.S. Republican Senator Graham seeks quick impeachment without new witnesses

The Republican chairman of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee said on Wednesday he would want any impeachment trial in the Senate to be quick and without new witnesses.When it gets here, my goal is to have as short a trial as possible, Sen...

Pompeo says will cooperate with impeachment proceedings if requird by law

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday that he would be happy to testify and produce documents for a Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump if thats appropriate and required by law.Pompeo made the comment at a Sta...

Bolivian prosecutors issue arrest warrant for exiled president Morales

Bolivian prosecutors on Wednesday issued an arrest warrant against former president Evo Morales for alleged sedition and terrorism-related to accusations from the interim government that he has been stirring unrest since resigning. Luis Fer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019