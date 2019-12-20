Left Menu
Reuters Science News Summary

  Updated: 20-12-2019 10:29 IST
  Created: 20-12-2019 10:29 IST
Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Elbit Systems launches nanosatellite for commercial communications

Israeli defense electronics firm Elbit Systems said on Wednesday its nanosatellite, called Nanova, was successfully launched into space. Nanova was developed in collaboration with an unnamed U.S. company and is planned to be a part of a nanosatellite constellation for commercial purposes. Boeing astronaut capsule faces key test on trip to space station

Boeing Co is set to launch its new astronaut capsule on Friday on its first unmanned journey to the International Space Station, a milestone test for the U.S. aerospace firm that is vying with SpaceX to revive NASA's human spaceflight capabilities. Boeing's CST-100 Starliner spacecraft, a cone-shaped pod capable of carrying up to seven astronauts, will blast off from Florida's Cape Canaveral around 6:36 a.m. local time (1136 GMT), atop an Atlas V rocket from Boeing-Lockheed Martin Corp's United Launch Alliance.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Latest News

Only those that moved to Assam from Bangladesh decades ago

Only those that moved to Assam from Bangladesh decades ago due to religious persecution will be able to apply for Indian citizenship CM Sarbananda Sonowal...

Wishes pour in as Taimur celebrates his third birthday

The star couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khans little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan turned three-year-old on Friday. The birthday party thrown by parents for their little one saw close family and friends. As the little nawab turns three,...

Telekom Albania Selects STL and Cognity for its Digital Transformation Program

PUNE, India, Dec. 20, 2019 PRNewswire -- STL NSE STRTECH, a global data networks innovator, in partnership with Cognity, a leading European systems integrator, announced signing of a multi-year, multi-million dollar strategic digital trans...

Mangaluru firing: North Kerala put on high alert

The Kerala police has been directed to maintain high vigil in northern districts of the state in the wake of the killing of two people in police firing in Mangaluru in neighbouring Karnataka during protests against Citizenship Amendment Act...
