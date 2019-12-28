Left Menu
Samsung Galaxy S11 Plus may feature even bigger camera bump: Report

If you thought the camera bump on the Apple iPhone 11 was overpowering, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S11 may just leave you somewhat baffled.

  • Seoul
  • Updated: 28-12-2019 23:08 IST
  • Created: 28-12-2019 23:08 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

According to tipster @OnLeaks, the high-end Galaxy S11 Plus version could feature a vertical rectangular camera module with rounded edges and comprise of four lenses and a flash.

The image shared on Twitter appears to be a prototype design. It isn't clear if this would be the final Galaxy S11 Plus design when it launches in 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

