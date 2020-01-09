Left Menu
PUBG Mobile 0.16.5 update arrives with new TDM Arena map, Domination mode

After installing the new version, players will get 20 silver coins, 2,000 BP, and one blue glider trail as a reward. Image Credit: PUBG Mobile

Tencent has started pushing out the latest 0.16.5 update for PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Mobile, aka PUBG Mobile. The new update that introduces Royale Pass Season 11: Operation Tomorrow, a new TDM Arena map and a new Domination mode requires approximately 0.14 GB of storage space on Android and 0.17 GB of space on iOS.

PUBG Mobile's latest update can be downloaded via the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store between January 9th and 15th. After installing the new version, players will get 20 silver coins, 2,000 BP, and one blue glider trail as a reward.

Here are the Patch Notes for PUBG Mobile 0.16.5 update:

Classic Mode

  • New Vehicle: Light Snowmobile

A Light Snowmobile has been added. This vehicle only spawns in Vikendi and is the perfect ride for two. It is faster and moves more efficiently than the Snowmobile, but is also more easily damaged. The 2-seater motorcycle will no longer spawn in Vikendi after the Snowbike is added to the map.

  • Season Recap
  1. After the new season starts, players will be able to view their statistics from the previous season in the Season Recap page. Players will be given a title that matches their play style and a grade based on all their data from Classic mode.
  2. They will be able to see their highlights and their teammates from the previous season. They can also generate an exclusive page with a bust-up portrait of themselves that can be shared with their friends!

Arena

New Domination map: Town

An expansive, realistic map with abundant terrain that gives players an immersive experience.

  1. Domination mode splits players into 2 teams of 4. The map has 3 bases, and the first team to capture 2 bases wins. One random base will be activated soon after the match begins, and the next base will be activated after the first base is captured.
  2. Super Weapon Crates can be activated in Domination mode for a massive boost (only available in Domination: Town).

Image Credit: PUBG Mobile

Arena Training Map Returns: Warehouse

  1. The original version of the Warehouse map has been restored and converted into the Arena Training map for players to practice their shooting skills.
  2. In the Arena Training map, players can pick up and use any weapon from the ground instead of using the weapons in their loadouts. Players will still use the weapons in their loadouts in other Arena maps.
  3. The other rules of the Arena Training map will still apply and Evo EXP will be given out after the results are tallied.

Firearm balancing

Adjusted Groza's single-shot damage in Team Arena from 48 to 45. Other modes will not be affected.

Royale Pass Season 11: Operation Tomorrow

More missions, more new rewards, and more high-quality futuristic outfits to wow everyone.

  1. Added multi-option missions that support more mission objectives in Team Arena or Payload mode, etc. Complete the objectives in any mode to collect the rewards for this mission.
  2. Improved the mission guide and display. The lobby mission guide system now supports RP missions. Weekly missions can also be grouped together and displayed by type to make it easier to track the mission progress.
  3. Improved the rank reward display. Preview will now show the item equipped on a character, and some items will be shown while zoomed in.

Other improvements include:

  • Security

Users who have had their accounts banned can go to the Security Zone from the popup that is displayed when they are prohibited from entering the game to find out why their accounts were banned.

  • Map download

Improved the status of the download button for updates in map/mode pages.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

