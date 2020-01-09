Lava A5 ProudlyIndian feature phone with 3-day battery launched

To mark Republic Day, Lava on Thursday announced a limited edition of the Lava A5 feature phone from the ProudlyIndian collection.

The feature phone sports a tri-color back cover and offers QVGA2.4-inch display, dual-SIM support, and 1000mAh Li-ion battery that promises to last up to three days on a single charge according to an official release.

It further supports 22 languages for incoming texts and 7 languages for input. The Lava A5 is available offline at INR 1,449. Online availability will begin from January 16, 2020. (ANI)

