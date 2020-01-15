Left Menu
Google lets you use iPhone as physical security key for 2FA

Google Smart Lock app on the iOS has received a new update that allows you to use you iPhone as physical two-factor authentication (2FA) security key.

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

With version 1.6, you can set your phone's built-in security key for your Google Account. As The Verge notes, once you set up your iPhone, attempting to log into a Google service on a different device will send a push notification to the nearby iPhone.

Once you authenticate, the login process is completed on the other device. This feature had been already available for Android phone owners.

