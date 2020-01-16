Left Menu
Complex cyber crime threats to continue in 2020: Check Point 2020 Security Report

Cybersecurity company Check Point has published its 2020 Security Report highlighting last year's trends of cyber attacks and how industries across the globe could thwart them.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Cybersecurity company Check Point has published its 2020 Security Report highlighting last year's trends of cyber attacks and how industries across the globe could thwart them. According to the report, cryptominers dominated the malware landscape across industries last year. It was observed that 28 percent of organisations globally were hit by botnet activity, an increase of over 50 percent compared to 2018.

Targeted ransomware also surged in 2019 with criminals targeting organisations with the aim of extorting maximum revenue possible. Mobile attacks witnessed a decline at 27 percent. In 2019, the Magecart attacks became an epidemic and targeted e-commerce websites. Check Point said that the complex threat landscape of 2019 will continue into this year and organisations need to adopt a proactive plan to prevent attacks.(ANI)

