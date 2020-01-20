FBI takes down a website that sold private data from breaches

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has taken down a website for selling private user data from thousands of data breaches.

Called WeLeakInfo, the website claimed to have over 12 billion usernames and passwords siphoned from around 10,300 breaches at various companies and websites, Engadget notes.

The site offered access to the easily searchable information database that included passwords, names, phone numbers, and IP addresses via subscriptions starting at just two dollars. Two 22-year-old have been arrested in the Netherlands and Northern Ireland in connection to the site. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.