Sonos ends software support for legacy devices

Sonos has announced the end of software support for some of its legacy products, some of which were launched even before the first Apple iPhone.

Starting in May 2020, the legacy products including the original Zone Players, Connect and Connect: Amp, first-generation Play:5, CR200, and Bridge will no longer receive software updates or new features, the official release notes.

Interestingly, 92 per cent of the products Sonos ever shipped are still in use today, the company said. Sonos is offering users of the legacy products trade up to a new product with a 30 per cent credit for each product. (ANI)

