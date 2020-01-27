Left Menu
Development News Edition

PTCL deploys 200G optical network in Pakistan with Nokia

PTCL is the first operator to deploy high-performance 200G 8 Quadrature Amplitude Modulation (QAM) optical long-haul technology in Pakistan.

PTCL deploys 200G optical network in Pakistan with Nokia
PTCL has deployed Nokia's 1830 Photonic Service Switch (PSS) platform that allows service providers to deploy services rapidly, reduce network TCO, extend network lifecycles and optimize optical networks to meet unpredictable traffic demands. (Representative Image) Image Credit: Pixabay

Nokia announced today that the Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has deployed its technology to upgrade the recently installed 100G transport network to super-fast 200G optical network for both domestic and international traffic.

PTCL is the first operator to deploy high-performance 200G 8 Quadrature Amplitude Modulation (QAM) optical long-haul technology in Pakistan. The 8 QAM technology combines two amplitude-modulated (AM) signals into a single channel, thereby increasing the effective bandwidth twofold, at a lower cost.

With this network up-gradation, users residing in the major cities of Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi will enjoy better speeds and overall superior broadband experience.

Our field-proven technology enables PTCL, in its unwavering commitment, to provide the best-in-class network experience to its subscribers. It allows PTCL to differentiate its services based on quality. With our 200G technology, PTCL is now in a position to cost efficiently address the ever-growing demand for capacity.

Carlo Corti, Director, Optics Business Development, MEA, Nokia

The expansion not only enables the operator to enhance network capacity with the Software Defined Network (SDN) capabilities of the Nokia optical solution but also allows PTCL to easily upgrade to 300G or 400G in the future over the same installed base, the Finnish telecom company said in a press release.

PTCL has deployed Nokia's 1830 Photonic Service Switch (PSS) platform that allows service providers to deploy services rapidly, reduce network TCO, extend network lifecycles and optimize optical networks to meet unpredictable traffic demands. Other solutions include:

  • Nokia DWDM (Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing) network
  • Reconfigurable Optical Add-Drop Multiplexers (ROADMs) technology
  • Nokia's full turnkey services including network design, planning and optimization, project management of site acquisition, civil work construction, and network implementation.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

Experts identify potential security, privacy risks posed by e-scooters

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Amazon emissions lowest from indigenous and protected lands, scientists say

Indigenous lands and protected areas in the Amazon rainforest account for just 10 of all carbon emissions from tropical forests spread across the nine countries of the Amazon in South America, researchers said on Monday.The Amazon, as the w...

UPDATE 3-Epstein probe gets 'zero cooperation' from Prince Andrew - U.S. prosecutor

Britains Prince Andrew has provided zero cooperation to U.S. authorities probing sex trafficking allegedly carried out by deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein and co-conspirators, a prosecutor said on Monday. The FBI and U.S. federal prosecut...

Swapping grape varieties could keep wine flowing as climate warms

Imbibing a glass or two of your favorite wine could become a rare pastime unless growers swap grape varieties to adapt to climate change, researchers warned on Monday.Global warming of 4 degrees Celsius 7.2 degrees Fahrenheit, a realistic p...

Pompeo expresses outrage over Iran's targeting of U.S. facilities in Iraq

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday expressed outrage in a phone call with Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi at the continued assaults by Irans armed groups targeting U.S. facilities in Iraq, including Sundays rocket attack ag...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020