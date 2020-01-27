PTCL deploys 200G optical network in Pakistan with Nokia

Nokia announced today that the Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has deployed its technology to upgrade the recently installed 100G transport network to super-fast 200G optical network for both domestic and international traffic.

PTCL is the first operator to deploy high-performance 200G 8 Quadrature Amplitude Modulation (QAM) optical long-haul technology in Pakistan. The 8 QAM technology combines two amplitude-modulated (AM) signals into a single channel, thereby increasing the effective bandwidth twofold, at a lower cost.

With this network up-gradation, users residing in the major cities of Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi will enjoy better speeds and overall superior broadband experience.

Our field-proven technology enables PTCL, in its unwavering commitment, to provide the best-in-class network experience to its subscribers. It allows PTCL to differentiate its services based on quality. With our 200G technology, PTCL is now in a position to cost efficiently address the ever-growing demand for capacity. Carlo Corti, Director, Optics Business Development, MEA, Nokia

The expansion not only enables the operator to enhance network capacity with the Software Defined Network (SDN) capabilities of the Nokia optical solution but also allows PTCL to easily upgrade to 300G or 400G in the future over the same installed base, the Finnish telecom company said in a press release.

PTCL has deployed Nokia's 1830 Photonic Service Switch (PSS) platform that allows service providers to deploy services rapidly, reduce network TCO, extend network lifecycles and optimize optical networks to meet unpredictable traffic demands. Other solutions include:

Nokia DWDM (Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing) network

Reconfigurable Optical Add-Drop Multiplexers (ROADMs) technology

Nokia's full turnkey services including network design, planning and optimization, project management of site acquisition, civil work construction, and network implementation.

