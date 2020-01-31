Top 7 Best Credit Cards for People without Credits

A credit score below 630 on a scale of 300 to 850 is regarded as bad credit. A credit score measures how risk or safe it is to lend to someone. One can still get a credit card with bad credit. Those cards are secured; one only needs to provide a security deposit that protects the users in case he fails to pay. Below are 7 Best Credit Cards for No Credits.

Capital One Secured MasterCard

Capital One Secured MasterCard offers a credit limit of $200 for a deposit of $49, $ 99, or $200. One can also make deposits in installments. If one makes his first five payments on time, he becomes eligible for a higher credit line even without depositing additional money.

Opensky Secured Visa Card

Opensky Secured Visa Card does not require a credit check. One doesn't need to have a bank account. He can make a deposit and make his bill by debit card, wire transfer, check, or money order.

Discover It Secured

Discover It Secured is considered as credit cards for no credit individuals since it does not have an annual fee. Besides, it gives rewards of 2% cash back on up to $1,000 per quarter on gas and restaurants and 1% on all other spendings. When one handles his account for eight-month responsibly, Discover may review their account for a possible upgrade to an unsecured card.

DCU Visa Platinum Credit Card

DCU Visa Platinum Credit Card has no annual fee and there is no cash advance fee or balance transfer. It does not put a cap on how much one should deposit.

Green Dot Primo Visa Golden Secured Credit Card

Green Dot Primo Visa Golden Secured Credit Card has an ongoing APR of 9.99%. It has no penalty rate for late payers. Green Dot Primo Visa Golden Secured Credit Card allows for credit lines as large as $5000, in case one has the cash to deposit.

Credit Builder Secured Credit Card

With Credit Builder Secured Credit Card, one can quickly increase his credit line overtime to give him greater flexibility and keep his credit utilization low. The deposit also earns interest with Credit Builder Secured Credit Card.

Haley-Davison Visa Card

The Haley-Davison Visa Card has 0 dollars as the annual fee, and it allows for credit limits of up to $5,000. It also offers a reward program as follows; one earns 1 H-D Genuine Reward point per dollar spent. Every moment one accumulates 2,500 points, he gets $25 H-D gift card redeemable at Harley-Davison online store or Harley dealerships.

It's important to note that not every credit card is the same; each has different rates, benefits, features as well as fee. With some credit cards, one can earn cashback for every purchase. Several cards offer 0% APR for 6 to 8 months. This helps you to pay off large purchases over time without paying interest during the introductory period. In situations where a traditional card is not an option to you, secured credit cards for no credit can be a solution to building the credit history to obtain a conventional credit card.

