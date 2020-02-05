Sony launches new Dolby Audio soundbar in India

Sony added an entry-level soundbar to its portfolio today. The Sony HT-S20R promises cinematic audio experience.

The Sony HT-S20R boasts a metal finish on a simple and sleek form factor. For aesthetics, it supports HDMI ARC which lets you connect to compatible TVs with a single cable. There are optimized sound modes that you can choose with a simple click of a button.

It features 5.1 channel Real Surround sound with Dolby Audio, Bluetooth and USB support, and 400W power output for an immersive experience. It is priced at INR 14,990 and will be available starting February 7, 2020.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

