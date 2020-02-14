Ericsson launches new AI-powered network services

Ericsson launched today two new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered network services for more secure always-on networks and optimal user experiences.

The new additions in the Network Services portfolio include Network Intelligence and Omni Network Channel. They employ AI, automation, and predictive analytics, the official release notes.

Network Intelligence allows issues to be identified and resolved before they impact network performance with the help of AI. Omni Network Channel, on the other hand, is a unified digital workspace for interaction between the communications service provider and Ericsson for smoother collaboration. (ANI)

