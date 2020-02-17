Smart speaker, displays worldwide shipments reached 55.7 million units in Q4, 2019: Strategy Analytics

More smart speakers and smart displays were sold in Q4, 2019, according to the latest report by Strategy Analytics.

The report, titled Global Smart Speaker Vendor & OS Shipment and Installed Base Market Share by Region: Q4 2019, notes that the worldwide shipments of smart speakers and smart displays grew by 45 per cent year-on-year in the said quarter, reaching a record 55.7 million units.

The annual shipments also reached a record level in 2019 at 147 million units. The top-ranked brands were Amazon and Google with a combined share of over 50 per cent. Chinese brands Baidu, Alibaba, and Xiaomi listed in the top five brands globally. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

