Samsung Galaxy A71 with quad-camera launched in India

Samsung launched the Galaxy A71 today, the most premium smartphone in its A series.

Samsung Galaxy A71 with quad-camera launched in India
Representative image.

Samsung launched the Galaxy A71 today, the most premium smartphone in its A series. Samsung Galaxy A71 packs a 6.7-inch Infinity-O display with Super AMOLED Plus technology. Under the hood, Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC, 8GB RAM, 128GB expandable storage, and 4500mAh battery, the official release notes.

The highlight of the Galaxy A71 is the quad-camera setup at the back which includes a 64-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, 5-megapixel depth camera, and 5-megapixel macro camera. The 32-megapixel on the front supports Slow-MoSelfie. Samsung Galaxy A71 comes in Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush Silver, Prism Crush Blue colour options. It is priced at INR 29,999 and will be available starting February 24. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

