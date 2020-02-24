Austria stops train services with Italy - media

Austria has stopped all train services with Italy to prevent a further spread of the coronavirus, tabloid OE24.at said on its website on Sunday.

Austria's interior ministry said earlier that Austria had denied entry to a train from Italy on suspicion that two travellers might be infected with the coronavirus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.