Austria stops train services with Italy - media
Austria has stopped all train services with Italy to prevent a further spread of the coronavirus, tabloid OE24.at said on its website on Sunday.
Austria's interior ministry said earlier that Austria had denied entry to a train from Italy on suspicion that two travellers might be infected with the coronavirus.
