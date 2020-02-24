Left Menu
Development News Edition

Google invites entries for Class 4 of Startups Accelerator India program

Now, the tech giant has invited entries for Class 4 of Google for Startups Accelerator India, applications for which have to be submitted by 15th March 2020.

Google invites entries for Class 4 of Startups Accelerator India program
The ten startups selected for the program will receive mentorship and support from the best of Google in AI/ML, Cloud, UX, Android, Web, Product Strategy and Marketing. Image Credit: ANI

Google said Monday that it's Launchpad Accelerator India program, a 3-month program designed to support great startups that are working for India specific challenges using artificial intelligence (AI) or machine learning (ML) will now be known as Google for Startups Accelerator India.

Launched in July 2018, the program is tailored exclusively for startups solving for India's most pressing problems such as sanitation, healthcare, agritech, fintech, and sustainability.

The third edition of the program which was announced back in August 2019 concluded last month with a leadership workshop pioneered by Google-created Leaders Lab and a graduation ceremony.

"In January 2020, we concluded Class 3 of the program with a graduation ceremony for the 10 startups of the batch. During these 3 months, the startups underwent intense mentorship bootcamps, tech workshops, design sprints, and marketing growth labs along with forging crucial connections to tech teams within Google and experts in the industry. The startups were also offered opportunities to attend conferences to showcase their work and interact with the media," Paul Ravindranath G, Program Manager, Developer Relations, Google India said in a blog post.

Today, the tech giant has invited entries for Class 4 of Google for Startups Accelerator India program, applications for which have to be submitted by 15th March 2020. Classes for the new batch will kick off with a 1-week mentorship bootcamp in April, in Bangalore. The ten startups selected for the program will receive mentorship and support from the best of Google in AI/ML, Cloud, UX, Android, Web, Product Strategy and Marketing.

Eligibility criteria

Applicants for the accelerator program should be an India-based technology startup addressing country-specific challenges. The entity should preferably have at least raised seed funding and their product should use advanced technology like AI/ML to power the solution.

Submit your applications here.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Italy announces three deaths linked to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Actor Jussie Smollett due for arraignment in Chicago on hoax charges

Former Empire actor Jussie Smollett was due in court on Monday for arraignment on renewed felony charges that he made false reports to Chicago police about being attacked in a hate crime he is accused of staging in a bid to advance his care...

Mauritius blocks some Italian visitors over coronavirus concerns -Alitalia

An Alitalia plane landed in Mauritius on Monday but some of the passengers and crew opted to return straight home after being told they would have to go into quarantine because of local concerns over the coronavirus, the airline said.Some 2...

Lesotho PM in court over murder of estranged wife

Maseru Lesotho, Feb 24 AFP Lesotho Prime Minister Thomas Thabane appeared in court on Monday over the murder of his estranged wife after a weekend in which he was said to be receiving emergency medical care in South Africa. In the latest tw...

FOREX-Euro hit by rush for dollars as coronavirus spreads

The euro dropped back towards 1.08 on Monday and the Australian dollar tumbled to an 11-year low as the spread of the coronavirus outside China drove fears of a pandemic and sent investors to shelter in the dollar.The safe-haven Japanese ye...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020