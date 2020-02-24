Google invites entries for Class 4 of Startups Accelerator India program

Google said Monday that it's Launchpad Accelerator India program, a 3-month program designed to support great startups that are working for India specific challenges using artificial intelligence (AI) or machine learning (ML) will now be known as Google for Startups Accelerator India.

Launched in July 2018, the program is tailored exclusively for startups solving for India's most pressing problems such as sanitation, healthcare, agritech, fintech, and sustainability.

The third edition of the program which was announced back in August 2019 concluded last month with a leadership workshop pioneered by Google-created Leaders Lab and a graduation ceremony.

"In January 2020, we concluded Class 3 of the program with a graduation ceremony for the 10 startups of the batch. During these 3 months, the startups underwent intense mentorship bootcamps, tech workshops, design sprints, and marketing growth labs along with forging crucial connections to tech teams within Google and experts in the industry. The startups were also offered opportunities to attend conferences to showcase their work and interact with the media," Paul Ravindranath G, Program Manager, Developer Relations, Google India said in a blog post.

Today, the tech giant has invited entries for Class 4 of Google for Startups Accelerator India program, applications for which have to be submitted by 15th March 2020. Classes for the new batch will kick off with a 1-week mentorship bootcamp in April, in Bangalore. The ten startups selected for the program will receive mentorship and support from the best of Google in AI/ML, Cloud, UX, Android, Web, Product Strategy and Marketing.

Eligibility criteria

Applicants for the accelerator program should be an India-based technology startup addressing country-specific challenges. The entity should preferably have at least raised seed funding and their product should use advanced technology like AI/ML to power the solution.

Submit your applications here.

