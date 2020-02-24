Left Menu
Development News Edition

CDU50: Samsung's next-gen BBU to be commercially available in Q2

According to Samsung, the CDU50 supports a greater number of cells and nearly two times faster network throughput with the company’s new 5G modem.

CDU50: Samsung's next-gen BBU to be commercially available in Q2
The solution which was first commercialized in Korea will be available to other markets in the second quarter of this year. Image Credit: ANI

Electronics major Samsung said Monday that its next-generation Baseband Unit (BBU), the CDU50, will be commercially launched in global markets including the United States. The solution which was first commercialized in Korea will be available in other markets in the second quarter of this year.

Designed to support both Distributed RAN (DRAN) and Centralized RAN (CRAN) configurations and CPRI and eCPRI connections, the new BBU provides six times greater capacity and flexibility in network deployment, as compared to previous models, the South Korean technology giant said in a press release.

Image Credit: Samsung

CDU50 delivers a powerful networks product that can help operators migrate from 4G to 5G more smoothly, while reducing costs, and offering greater performance with the same footprint when compared with our previous version. We're excited to bring this product to market, and look forward to developing and launching even more powerful versions of networks solutions in the coming years.

Jaeho Jeon, Executive Vice President and Head of R&D, Networks Business, Samsung Electronics

According to Samsung, the CDU50 supports a greater number of cells and nearly two times faster network throughput with the company's new 5G modem.

The new solution also saves installation space and increases operational efficiency through improved network reliability and resource management, providing carriers increased flexibility in managing a network and meaningful cost reduction.

Image Credit: Samsung

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Italy announces three deaths linked to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Car drives into German carnival parade, several injured - police

Ten people were injured on Monday after a car plowed into a carnival parade in the western German town of Volkmarsen, police said, adding that the driver had been arrested.Police declined to say it was an accident or a deliberate attack. Ge...

With $1.5 tln childcare plan, Sanders floats another big campaign pledge

U.S. presidential candidate Bernie Sanders on Monday proposed spending 1.5 trillion over 10 years to create universal child care and early education system, to be funded by taxing the wealthiest Americans.The proposal is the latest by the f...

'New history' being created, PM on Trump's visit; calls President a "special friend" of India

Describing India and the US as natural partners, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called President Donald Trump a special friend of India and said his visit to this country has created a new history in Indo-US relations. Addressing th...

UPDATE 2-U.S. Supreme Court to hear religious fight over same-sex foster care

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a major religious rights dispute involving the city of Philadelphias refusal to place children for foster care with a Catholic agency that bars same-sex couples from serving as foster parents....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020