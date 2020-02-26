Coding Ninjas invites applications for fifth edition of Code-Kaze; rewards worth INR 50 Lakhs

India's premier Edu-tech platform, Coding Ninjas is all set to host the fifth edition of Code Kaze, an online coding event for coding enthusiasts. Expected to witness the participation of 50,000+ students from India's premier tech institutions like IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, BITS Pilani, DTU, NIT Trichy and many more, the last date to register online for this competition is 27 Feb till 8 pm. The winners will be rewarded with cash prizes and goodies worth 50 lakhs.

Slated to give a high dose of coding to the students from Entry Level to Final Year and working professionals with a series of mind-boggling questions, the online competition will feature Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) based on Data Structures, Algorithms and Aptitude to test your problem-solving abilities. The event will last for three days and will host Round 1 on 27 Feb - 8.30 pm to 11.30 pm (90minutes) and Final round on 29 Feb from 8.30 pm to 11.30 pm (120 minutes). The registration will be free of cost and registration can be done here https://www.codingninjas.com/ events/code-kaze

Sharing his thoughts on the occasion Ankush Singla, Founder, Coding Ninjas said, "There is a pool of talented students out there. And we aim to tap that talent and direct them for fruitful career opportunities. The participation in our online coding competition is not limited to students but working professionals whose aim is to advance their skills and we provide them with the platform to scale-up."

The competition has more than 2000+ colleges and universities participating to spread awareness and ultimately develop an ecosystem of Coding among their students. The top 3 winners will get cash prizes worth INR 50K, Code Diva will get INR 10K cash prize, Rank 4-10 winners will get electronic gadgets worth INR 2k Top 100 will be rewarded with goodies worth 2lacs and Top 5000 participants will get discount coupons worth 50lacs.

Coding Ninjas has been actively involved in hosting a series of foundation and advanced level online coding competitions to encourage student participation and transform the face of the Edu-tech sector. These competitions highlight the importance of tech education from grassroots to advanced level and elevate the standards of tech education in India.

