LG launches V60 ThinQ 5G with upgraded dual screen, 8K video recording

LG announced its V60 ThinQ 5G two-screen smartphone today that was earlier planned for the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020 event.

The LG V60 ThinQ 5G features an upgraded 6.8-inch FHD+ P-OLED FullVision dual screen and a 360 Freestop Hinge design. The smartphone runs Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with Snapdragon X55 5G Modem, the official release notes.

It packs two rear cameras and time of flight ToF sensor array including a 64-megapixel main lens and 13-megapixel wide-angle lens, with support for 8K video recording. The V60 ThinQ 5G is powered by a massive 5,000mAh battery. It will be available in select markets starting next month. (ANI)

