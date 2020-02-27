Left Menu
Development News Edition

New cybersecurity defense approach fools hackers into sharing keys

The defense system learns the tricks used by the intruders, this information is further used to train the computer to recognize, address potential vulnerabilities and stand vigilant against future attacks.

New cybersecurity defense approach fools hackers into sharing keys
Attackers always come up with new tricks to fool people and steal their sensitive information for their personal gains. Image Credit: ANI

As the world gets intrinsically connected, cybersecurity challenges and digital risks are significantly mounting. Cybercriminals continue to target governmental agencies, businesses, nonprofits, and individuals for monetary, strategic or political gain.

Attackers always come up with new tricks to fool people and steal their sensitive information for their personal gains. But, computer scientists at the University of Texas at Dallas have developed a new cybersecurity defense approach to keep up with their new tricks.

"Instead of blocking hackers, maybe what we could be doing is viewing these attackers as a source of free labor. They're providing us data about what malicious attacks look like. It's a free source of highly prized data," said Dr. Kevin Hamlen, Eugene McDermott Professor of computer science.

The new method called DEcEPtion DIGging, aka DEEP-Dig, welcomes intruders, instead of blocking them. Using this technique they are ushered into a decoy site stocked with disinformation. The defense system learns the tricks used by the intruders, this information is further used to train the computer to recognize, address potential vulnerabilities and stand vigilant against future attacks.

"Hackers typically begin with their simplest tricks and then use increasingly sophisticated tactics, Hamlen said. But most cyberdefense programs try to disrupt intruders before anyone can monitor the intruders' techniques. DEEP-Dig will give researchers a window into hackers' methods as they enter a decoy site stocked with disinformation. The decoy site looks legitimate to intruders," said Dr. Latifur Khan, professor of computer science at UT Dallas.

The findings of the research were presented at the Annual Computer Security Applications Conference in December in Puerto Rico and later at the Hawaii International Conference of System Sciences.

Frederico Araujo PhD'16, a research scientist at IBM's Thomas J. Watson Research Center; Khaled Al-Naami PhD'17; Yang Gao, a UT Dallas computer science graduate student; and Dr. Ahmad Mustafa of Jordan University of Science and Technology are among other researchers involved in the work.

(With inputs from eurekalert.org)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Domestic players will help Delhi Capitals succeed, feels medium pacer Mohit Sharma

Delhi Capitals new recruit, medium pacer Mohit Sharma feels the teams strong Indian core group, which has the right mix of youth and experience, will play a key role in the upcoming edition of the IPL starting March 29 The Delhi franchise b...

Pak PM Imran meets Qatar's Emir ahead of signing of US-Taliban peace deal

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan met Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani in Doha on Thursday, just two days prior to the signing of a landmark peace deal between the US and the Taliban in the Gulf nations capital to end the brut...

We read and handle situations better now: Bhatia

Wicket-keeper batswoman Taniya Bhatia says the Indian team has got better at reading and handling different situations, which was evident during the recent tri-series in Australia In the T20 tri-series, played just before the World Cup, Ind...

UK's Gove says confident of equivalency assessments by June

Senior British minister Michael Gove said on Thursday he was confident the European Union would have completed its assessments on the prospects of equivalency in financial services by the end of June. Britain and the EU have agreed to asses...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020