New cybersecurity defense approach fools hackers into sharing keys

As the world gets intrinsically connected, cybersecurity challenges and digital risks are significantly mounting. Cybercriminals continue to target governmental agencies, businesses, nonprofits, and individuals for monetary, strategic or political gain.

Attackers always come up with new tricks to fool people and steal their sensitive information for their personal gains. But, computer scientists at the University of Texas at Dallas have developed a new cybersecurity defense approach to keep up with their new tricks.

"Instead of blocking hackers, maybe what we could be doing is viewing these attackers as a source of free labor. They're providing us data about what malicious attacks look like. It's a free source of highly prized data," said Dr. Kevin Hamlen, Eugene McDermott Professor of computer science.

The new method called DEcEPtion DIGging, aka DEEP-Dig, welcomes intruders, instead of blocking them. Using this technique they are ushered into a decoy site stocked with disinformation. The defense system learns the tricks used by the intruders, this information is further used to train the computer to recognize, address potential vulnerabilities and stand vigilant against future attacks.

"Hackers typically begin with their simplest tricks and then use increasingly sophisticated tactics, Hamlen said. But most cyberdefense programs try to disrupt intruders before anyone can monitor the intruders' techniques. DEEP-Dig will give researchers a window into hackers' methods as they enter a decoy site stocked with disinformation. The decoy site looks legitimate to intruders," said Dr. Latifur Khan, professor of computer science at UT Dallas.

The findings of the research were presented at the Annual Computer Security Applications Conference in December in Puerto Rico and later at the Hawaii International Conference of System Sciences.

Frederico Araujo PhD'16, a research scientist at IBM's Thomas J. Watson Research Center; Khaled Al-Naami PhD'17; Yang Gao, a UT Dallas computer science graduate student; and Dr. Ahmad Mustafa of Jordan University of Science and Technology are among other researchers involved in the work.

(With inputs from eurekalert.org)

