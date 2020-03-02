Final Fantasy VII Remake demo releases for PS4

PlayStation 4 users can now play the Final Fantasy VII Remake. The first chapter of the title is available as a demo on the PlayStation Store.

The Mako Reactor 1 bombing mission in the demo reimagines the original Final Fantasy VII which was released in 1997. As the description notes, the game is a mix of traditional command-based combat and real-time action, using modern technology.

The exclusive theme will also be available to download from April 10, 2020, if you download the demo before May 11, 2020. (ANI)

