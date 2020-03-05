Left Menu
Realme 6 series; realme band launched in India: Price, Specs and availability

The Realme 6 series will also be available in other countries like Europe, South-East Asia, China, Middle-East, Africa and others.

Starting March 11, the Realme 6 will be available in Comet Blue and Comet White color option via Flipkart and realme.com. Image Credit: Realme

The Realme 6 series was launched in India today along with Realme band and Realme Link, the central software platform for connecting smartphones and AIoT products. The series comes with 90Hz Pro display, side-mounted Fingerprint sensor and 30W Flash Charge technology which charges a 4300mAh battery from 0 to 100 percent in 60 mins

Starting March 11, the Realme 6 will be available in Comet Blue and Comet White color option via Flipkart and realme.com. The device carries a price tag of Rs 12,999 for the 4GB+64GB model, Rs 14,999 for the 6GB+128GB model and Rs 15,999 for the 8GB+128GB model.

The Realme 6 Pro, on the other hand, will go on sale on 13 March via Flipkart and realme.com. The mid-premium flagship will be available in Lightning Blue, Lightning Red and Lightning Orange colors with a price tag of Rs 16,999 for the 6GB+64GB base model, Rs 17,999 for the 6GB+128GB storage variant and Rs 18,999 for the 8GB+128GB model. Buyers cal also avail an instant discount of Rs 1,000 on Axis Bank Debit, Credit Cards and EMI Transactions on Flipkart.

Specifications

Realme 6

Realme 6 pro

Display

6.5-inch FHD+ Punch-hole display

2400 x 1080 pixels

90.5% screen-to-body ratio

60Hz/90Hz intelligent switching

6.6-inch Dual Punch-Hole display

2400x1080 FHD+

90.6% screen-to-body ratio

90Hz refresh rate

Processor, OS

MediaTek Helio G90T

realme UI / Android 10

Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G

realme UI / Android 10

Memory and Storage

4GB/6GB/8GB LPDDR4x RAM

64GB/128GB UFS 2.1 storage

6GB/8GB LPDDR4x RAM

64GB/128GB UFS 2.1 storage

Battery

4300mAh

30W Flash Charge

4300mAh

30W Flash Charge

Camera

Front Camera:

16MP In-display Selfie Cam

AI Beauty;

HDR Mode

Rear Quad Camera setup

64MP Main camera

8MP Ultra-wide angle lens

2MP Portrait Lens

2MP Macro Lens

Other features:

Super NightScape 2.0

Timelapse; HDR

UIS Video Stabilization

UIS MAX

4K/30fps video recording

Dual Front Camera:

16MP Sony IMX471 Primary Lens

8MP Ultra Wide-Angle Lens (105-degree FOV)

Quad Rear Camera

64MP Primary lens

8MP Ultra Wide-Angle lens

12MP Telephoto Lens 20x Hybrid Zoom

2MP Macro Lens

Other features:

Nightscape 3.0

UIS Video Stabilization

UIS Max

4K/30fps video recording

Connectivity

4G LTE

Wi-Fi 802.11ac

Bluetooth v5.0;

USB Type-C port;

GPS

4G LTE

Wi-Fi 802.11ac

Bluetooth v5.1;

USB Type-C port;

Dual-Frequency GPS

NavIC

Authentication

Side-mounted Fingerprint Unlock

Face recognition

Side-mounted Fingerprint Unlock

Face recognition

Realme Band

The Realme Band features a 0.96-inch curved display with 80 x 160-pixel resolution and a single virtual button for smooth navigation. It is equipped with a 90mAh battery that lasts up to 10 days. It charges via a Type-A charging port, or even a laptop/power bank.

The Realme Band supports 9 sport modes including Cricket, yoga, running, walking, hiking, climbing, cycling, spinning, fitness. Health monitoring features include real-time heart rate monitor, sleep quality monitor, step counter, water reminders and more.

The device has five unique Dial Faces and a dedicated Cricket Mode designed specifically for Indian users. It is integrated with most of the popular social media apps like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, WhatsApp.

The Realme Band will go on sale on March 9 via realme.com and amazon.in. It comes in black, yellow and green color straps and carries a price tag of Rs 1,499.

