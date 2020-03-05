Realme 6 series; realme band launched in India: Price, Specs and availability
The Realme 6 series will also be available in other countries like Europe, South-East Asia, China, Middle-East, Africa and others.
The Realme 6 series was launched in India today along with Realme band and Realme Link, the central software platform for connecting smartphones and AIoT products. The series comes with 90Hz Pro display, side-mounted Fingerprint sensor and 30W Flash Charge technology which charges a 4300mAh battery from 0 to 100 percent in 60 mins
Starting March 11, the Realme 6 will be available in Comet Blue and Comet White color option via Flipkart and realme.com. The device carries a price tag of Rs 12,999 for the 4GB+64GB model, Rs 14,999 for the 6GB+128GB model and Rs 15,999 for the 8GB+128GB model.
The Realme 6 Pro, on the other hand, will go on sale on 13 March via Flipkart and realme.com. The mid-premium flagship will be available in Lightning Blue, Lightning Red and Lightning Orange colors with a price tag of Rs 16,999 for the 6GB+64GB base model, Rs 17,999 for the 6GB+128GB storage variant and Rs 18,999 for the 8GB+128GB model. Buyers cal also avail an instant discount of Rs 1,000 on Axis Bank Debit, Credit Cards and EMI Transactions on Flipkart.
|
Specifications
|
Realme 6
|
Realme 6 pro
|
Display
|
6.5-inch FHD+ Punch-hole display
2400 x 1080 pixels
90.5% screen-to-body ratio
60Hz/90Hz intelligent switching
|
6.6-inch Dual Punch-Hole display
2400x1080 FHD+
90.6% screen-to-body ratio
90Hz refresh rate
|
Processor, OS
|
MediaTek Helio G90T
realme UI / Android 10
|
Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
realme UI / Android 10
|
Memory and Storage
|
4GB/6GB/8GB LPDDR4x RAM
64GB/128GB UFS 2.1 storage
|
6GB/8GB LPDDR4x RAM
64GB/128GB UFS 2.1 storage
|
Battery
|
4300mAh
30W Flash Charge
|
4300mAh
30W Flash Charge
|
Camera
|
Front Camera:
16MP In-display Selfie Cam
AI Beauty;
HDR Mode
Rear Quad Camera setup
64MP Main camera
8MP Ultra-wide angle lens
2MP Portrait Lens
2MP Macro Lens
Other features:
Super NightScape 2.0
Timelapse; HDR
UIS Video Stabilization
UIS MAX
4K/30fps video recording
|
Dual Front Camera:
16MP Sony IMX471 Primary Lens
8MP Ultra Wide-Angle Lens (105-degree FOV)
Quad Rear Camera
64MP Primary lens
8MP Ultra Wide-Angle lens
12MP Telephoto Lens 20x Hybrid Zoom
2MP Macro Lens
Other features:
Nightscape 3.0
UIS Video Stabilization
UIS Max
4K/30fps video recording
|
Connectivity
|
4G LTE
Wi-Fi 802.11ac
Bluetooth v5.0;
USB Type-C port;
GPS
|
4G LTE
Wi-Fi 802.11ac
Bluetooth v5.1;
USB Type-C port;
Dual-Frequency GPS
NavIC
|
Authentication
|
Side-mounted Fingerprint Unlock
Face recognition
|
Side-mounted Fingerprint Unlock
Face recognition
Realme Band
The Realme Band features a 0.96-inch curved display with 80 x 160-pixel resolution and a single virtual button for smooth navigation. It is equipped with a 90mAh battery that lasts up to 10 days. It charges via a Type-A charging port, or even a laptop/power bank.
The Realme Band supports 9 sport modes including Cricket, yoga, running, walking, hiking, climbing, cycling, spinning, fitness. Health monitoring features include real-time heart rate monitor, sleep quality monitor, step counter, water reminders and more.
The device has five unique Dial Faces and a dedicated Cricket Mode designed specifically for Indian users. It is integrated with most of the popular social media apps like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, WhatsApp.
The Realme Band will go on sale on March 9 via realme.com and amazon.in. It comes in black, yellow and green color straps and carries a price tag of Rs 1,499.
