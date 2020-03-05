Realme 6 series; realme band launched in India: Price, Specs and availability

The Realme 6 series was launched in India today along with Realme band and Realme Link, the central software platform for connecting smartphones and AIoT products. The series comes with 90Hz Pro display, side-mounted Fingerprint sensor and 30W Flash Charge technology which charges a 4300mAh battery from 0 to 100 percent in 60 mins

Starting March 11, the Realme 6 will be available in Comet Blue and Comet White color option via Flipkart and realme.com. The device carries a price tag of Rs 12,999 for the 4GB+64GB model, Rs 14,999 for the 6GB+128GB model and Rs 15,999 for the 8GB+128GB model.

The Realme 6 Pro, on the other hand, will go on sale on 13 March via Flipkart and realme.com. The mid-premium flagship will be available in Lightning Blue, Lightning Red and Lightning Orange colors with a price tag of Rs 16,999 for the 6GB+64GB base model, Rs 17,999 for the 6GB+128GB storage variant and Rs 18,999 for the 8GB+128GB model. Buyers cal also avail an instant discount of Rs 1,000 on Axis Bank Debit, Credit Cards and EMI Transactions on Flipkart.

The Realme 6 series will also be available in other countries like Europe, South-East Asia, China, Middle-East, Africa and others.

Specifications Realme 6 Realme 6 pro Display 6.5-inch FHD+ Punch-hole display 2400 x 1080 pixels 90.5% screen-to-body ratio 60Hz/90Hz intelligent switching 6.6-inch Dual Punch-Hole display 2400x1080 FHD+ 90.6% screen-to-body ratio 90Hz refresh rate Processor, OS MediaTek Helio G90T realme UI / Android 10 Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G realme UI / Android 10 Memory and Storage 4GB/6GB/8GB LPDDR4x RAM 64GB/128GB UFS 2.1 storage 6GB/8GB LPDDR4x RAM 64GB/128GB UFS 2.1 storage Battery 4300mAh 30W Flash Charge 4300mAh 30W Flash Charge Camera Front Camera: 16MP In-display Selfie Cam AI Beauty; HDR Mode Rear Quad Camera setup 64MP Main camera 8MP Ultra-wide angle lens 2MP Portrait Lens 2MP Macro Lens Other features: Super NightScape 2.0 Timelapse; HDR UIS Video Stabilization UIS MAX 4K/30fps video recording Dual Front Camera: 16MP Sony IMX471 Primary Lens 8MP Ultra Wide-Angle Lens (105-degree FOV) Quad Rear Camera 64MP Primary lens 8MP Ultra Wide-Angle lens 12MP Telephoto Lens 20x Hybrid Zoom 2MP Macro Lens Other features: Nightscape 3.0 UIS Video Stabilization UIS Max 4K/30fps video recording Connectivity 4G LTE Wi-Fi 802.11ac Bluetooth v5.0; USB Type-C port; GPS 4G LTE Wi-Fi 802.11ac Bluetooth v5.1; USB Type-C port; Dual-Frequency GPS NavIC Authentication Side-mounted Fingerprint Unlock Face recognition Side-mounted Fingerprint Unlock Face recognition

Realme Band

The Realme Band features a 0.96-inch curved display with 80 x 160-pixel resolution and a single virtual button for smooth navigation. It is equipped with a 90mAh battery that lasts up to 10 days. It charges via a Type-A charging port, or even a laptop/power bank.

The Realme Band supports 9 sport modes including Cricket, yoga, running, walking, hiking, climbing, cycling, spinning, fitness. Health monitoring features include real-time heart rate monitor, sleep quality monitor, step counter, water reminders and more.

The device has five unique Dial Faces and a dedicated Cricket Mode designed specifically for Indian users. It is integrated with most of the popular social media apps like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, WhatsApp.

The Realme Band will go on sale on March 9 via realme.com and amazon.in. It comes in black, yellow and green color straps and carries a price tag of Rs 1,499.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.