Left Menu
Development News Edition

Google to open second cloud region in India

Projected to be launched in 2021, the new region will be Google's second cloud region in the country in addition to the Mumbai region which was launched in 2017.

Google to open second cloud region in India
The Delhi cloud region will have three zones to protect against service disruptions. Image Credit: ANI

Google announced today its plans to open a new cloud region in Delhi. Projected to be launched in 2021, the new region will be Google's second cloud region in the country in addition to the Mumbai region which was launched in 2017.

Along with Delhi, Google Cloud has announced expansion plans for three more regions that include Melbourne (Australia), Doha (Qatar) and Toronto (Canada). Currently, Google has eight cloud regions in the Asia Pacific and 22 regions globally.

"Our cloud regions bring Google Cloud Platform (GCP) services to global organizations in industries like media and entertainment, retail and manufacturing, helping them drive growth, differentiation, and innovation for their business, Google said in a blog post.

"As our customers in India grow and diversify, we continue to advance and invest in our cloud infrastructure to help regulated industries such as healthcare and financial services, as well as public sector organizations across India achieve their goals."

The Delhi cloud region will have three zones to protect against service disruptions. Businesses, organizations, and customers in Delhi and beyond can take advantage of Google's big data and infrastructure services onshore while staying compliant with India's data laws and regulations.

"2020 is already shaping up to be a great year for Google Cloud in India, and we look forward to helping businesses and governments solve their most complex challenges and create value for years to come," Rick Harshman, Managing Director, Google Cloud Asia Pacific said in a blog post.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Videos

Latest News

Man gets seven-year RI for rape

Mangaluru, Mar 5 PTI The Sixth Additional District and Sessions Court here has sentenced a person to seven years rigorous imprisonment for raping a girl and fathering a child by promising to marry her. Judge Sayeedunnisa, in her verdict on ...

Informed of transfer on Feb 17; no problem with P&H HC, says Justice Muralidhar at farewell

Justice S Muralidhar Thursday apprised judges and lawyers of the Delhi High Court about the sequence of communication on his transfer to Punjab and Haryana High Court, saying that he was informed about it on February 17 and had no problem w...

New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 5 pm. . DEL38 JK-CORONAVIRUS-SUSPECTS 5 persons with travel history to coronavirus-hit countries kept in isolation in Srinagar hospital Srinagar Health authorities in Kashmir have k...

Facebook closes Seattle office after contractor catches coronavirus

Facebook Inc said on Thursday a contractor at its Seattle office has been diagnosed with the coronavirus and that it would shut the location through March 9.A contractor based in our Stadium East office has been diagnosed with the COVID-19,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020