Google to open second cloud region in India

Google announced today its plans to open a new cloud region in Delhi. Projected to be launched in 2021, the new region will be Google's second cloud region in the country in addition to the Mumbai region which was launched in 2017.

Along with Delhi, Google Cloud has announced expansion plans for three more regions that include Melbourne (Australia), Doha (Qatar) and Toronto (Canada). Currently, Google has eight cloud regions in the Asia Pacific and 22 regions globally.

"Our cloud regions bring Google Cloud Platform (GCP) services to global organizations in industries like media and entertainment, retail and manufacturing, helping them drive growth, differentiation, and innovation for their business, Google said in a blog post.

"As our customers in India grow and diversify, we continue to advance and invest in our cloud infrastructure to help regulated industries such as healthcare and financial services, as well as public sector organizations across India achieve their goals."

The Delhi cloud region will have three zones to protect against service disruptions. Businesses, organizations, and customers in Delhi and beyond can take advantage of Google's big data and infrastructure services onshore while staying compliant with India's data laws and regulations.

"2020 is already shaping up to be a great year for Google Cloud in India, and we look forward to helping businesses and governments solve their most complex challenges and create value for years to come," Rick Harshman, Managing Director, Google Cloud Asia Pacific said in a blog post.

