Left Menu
Development News Edition

Google Assistant is losing John Legend's cameo voice

Google's cameo Google Assistant voice of John Legend is going away this month.

  • ANI
  • |
  • California
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 21:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 21:39 IST
Google Assistant is losing John Legend's cameo voice
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Google's cameo Google Assistant voice of John Legend is going away this month.

In an official tweet, Google announced that John Legend's cameo voice is coming to an end on March 23.

In April 2019, Google added the American singer's voice on Google Assistant. To listen in the digital assistant speak like Legend, you can simply say, "Hey Google, serenade me one more time," or, "Hey Google, talk like Legend." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Videos

Latest News

Banks send more staff home and to secondary locations as virus spreads

More than 50 staff at Societe Generales London office were working from home on Friday, while Bank of America Corp is splitting its trading force and sending 100 New York-based staff to nearby Stamford, Connecticut, from Monday as a precaut...

OPEC's pact with Russia falls apart, sending oil into tailspin

A three-year pact between OPEC and Russia ended in acrimony on Friday after Moscow refused to support deeper oil cuts to cope with the outbreak of coronavirus and OPEC responded by removing all limits on its own production.Oil prices plunge...

Wall St Week Ahead-Investors look for buys as virus fears crush travel stocks

Bargain-hunting investors are eyeing the shares of airlines, hotels, cruise lines and other companies that have been among the worst-hit by the coronavirus outbreak. The recent declines have brought down the valuations of travel and leisure...

International tourist arrivals down by as much as 3% in 2020 due to virus: UN

The number of international tourist arrivals will fall by 1.0-3.0 percent this year due to the novel coronavirus, the World Tourism Organization said Friday as it reversed a previous forecast of growth of 3.0-4.0 percentThis will lead to an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020