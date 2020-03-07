Left Menu
Development News Edition

SpaceX launches station supplies, nails 50th rocket landing

  • PTI
  • |
  • Cape Canaveral
  • |
  • Updated: 07-03-2020 13:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-03-2020 12:55 IST
SpaceX launches station supplies, nails 50th rocket landing
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

SpaceX successfully launched another load of station supplies for NASA late Friday night and nailed its 50th rocket landing. The Falcon rocket blasted off with 4,300 pounds (1,950 kilograms) of equipment and experiments for the International Space Station. Just minutes later, the spent first-stage booster made a dramatic midnight landing back at Cape Canaveral, its return accompanied by sonic booms.

"And the Falcon has landed for the 50th time in SpaceX history!" SpaceX engineer Jessica Anderson announced amid cheers at Mission Control. "What an amazing live view all the way to a touchdown." The Dragon capsule, meanwhile, hurtled toward a Monday rendezvous with the space station. It's the 20th station delivery for SpaceX, which has launched nearly 100,000 pounds (45,360 kilograms) of goods to the orbiting outpost and returned nearly that much back to Earth since it began shipments in 2012. Northrop Grumman is NASA's other commercial shipper.

SpaceX founder and chief executive Elon Musk said it was the windiest conditions ever 25 mph to 30 mph (40 kph to 48 kph) for a booster landing at Cape Canaveral, but he wanted to push the envelope. The landing was the 50th successful touchdown of a SpaceX booster following liftoff, either on land or at sea. "Envelope expanded," Musk tweeted following a touchdown.

The company's first booster landing was in 2015, intended as a cost-saving, rocket-recycling move. Both the latest booster and Dragon capsule were recycled from previous flights. Among the science experiments flying: an analysis of running shoe cushioning in weightlessness by Adidas, a water droplet study by Delta Faucet Co. striving for better showerhead water conservation, 3D models of heart and intestinal tissue, and 320 snippets of grapevines by Space Cargo Unlimited, the same Luxembourg startup that sent 12 bottles of red wine to the space station last November for a year of high-altitude aging.

The Dragon also contained treats for the two Americans and one Russian at the space station: grapefruit, oranges, apples, tomatoes, Skittles, Hot Tamales, and Reese's Pieces. As for packing the capsule for launch, no extra precautions were taken because of the global coronavirus outbreak, according to NASA. The usual stringent precautions were taken to avoid passing along any germs or diseases to the space station crew. The doctor-approved procedures have proven effective in the past, officials noted.

This is the last of SpaceX's original Dragon cargo capsules. Going forward, the company will launch supplies in second-generation Dragons, roomier and more elaborate versions built for crews. The company aims to launch NASA astronauts this spring. The California-based SpaceX also teaming up with other companies to fly tourists and private researchers to the space station, as well as high solo orbits in the next couple years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Yes Bank customers shocked over RBI decision, queue up at branches to withdraw money

Peru records first confirmed case of coronavirus, President Vizcarra says

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Intesa Sanpaolo offers 100 mln euros to tackle virus emergency, 5 bln euros in loans - paper

Intesa Sanpaolo is ready to donate up to 100 million euros to Italy to tackle the coronavirus outbreak and grant up to 5 billion euros in loans to companies affected by the epidemic, the lenders chief executive said on Saturday. Italy has b...

Redefine Luxury and Chic with Pullman New Delhi Aerocity

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir Pullman New Delhi Aerocity, the only Pullman Hotel in India is the new luxury destination for entrepreneurs, corporates, leisure travellers and residents in the city. From innovative gastronomy at its eclec...

Global finance must 'align' in climate change fight, says UK minister

By Ellen Wulfhorst UNITED NATIONS, March 7 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The world of finance must line up behind the fight against global warming, a top British climate change official said, calling for a concerted effort to turn billions i...

Philippines' Duterte to declare public health emergency to combat coronavirus

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte plans to declare a nationwide public health emergency following confirmation of the countrys first community transmission of the disease, the presidential aide said on Saturday.Earlier in the day, the n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020