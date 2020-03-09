Android 10-based OxygenOS update released for OnePlus 7 Pro 5G

OnePlus has started releasing the OxygenOS 10.0.4 update for the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G edition that was launched early last year. The latest update brings Android 10, new Game Space feature, new customization feature, and new gestures, among others.

The OTA update is being rolled out in batches, meaning a limited number of users will receive it.

"This OTA will have a staged rollout, the OTA will be received by a limited number of users today and will have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs," OnePlus said on its community forum.

Here is the complete changelog for the OxygenOS 10.0.4 OTA update.

System

Upgraded to Android 10

Brand new UI design

Enhanced location permissions for privacy

New customization feature in Settings allowing you to choose icon shapes to be displayed in the Quick Settings

Full-Screen Gestures

Added inward swipes from the left or right edge of the screen to go back

Added a bottom navigation bar to allow switching left or right for recent apps

Game Space

New Game Space feature now joins all your favorite games in one place for easier access and better gaming experience

Contextual Info

Intelligent info based on specific times, locations and events for Ambient Display (Settings - Display - Ambient Display - Contextual info)

Message

Now possible to block spam by keywords for Message (Messages - Spam - Settings -Blocking settings)

