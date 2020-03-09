Left Menu
Xiaomi India earns Great Place To Work certification

In India, it recognizes organizations that have created a High-Trust, High-Performance Culture for their employees through the GPTW Certification.

Last year, the company reached an incredible milestone of shipping 100 Million smartphones within five years in India. Image Credit: Twitter (@manukumarjain)

India's leading smartphone brand Xiaomi announced Monday that it has been certified as a Great Place To Work in the country. The certification is awarded by Great Place to Work Institute, an independent research and consulting firm that recognizes outstanding workplace cultures.

Xiaomi India head and global VP Manu Kumar Jain took to Twitter to make the announcement. In a tweet, he said that the certification is given to selected companies across the world.

The recognition shows that 'we are a happy company, we help and respect each other and work as a team,' Manu Kumar added.

Every year, the GPTW Institute partners with more than 10,000 organizations from over 60 countries for assessment, benchmarking and planning actions to strengthen their workplace culture. In India, it recognizes organizations that have created a High-Trust, High-Performance Culture for their employees through the GPTW Certification.

Xiaomi forayed into the Indian smartphone market in 2014 and achieved an unseen feat of market dominance within a short span of time. Last year, the company reached an incredible milestone of shipping 100 Million smartphones within five years in India.

The China-based company prioritizes word-of-mouth marketing and effectively uses social networking platforms to promote its products, interact with fans or the Mi Community, seek feedback to improve its products.

Xiaomi is also committed to the Indian government's 'Make In India' initiative as it produces 95 percent of its smartphones sold in India at local manufacturing hubs, with plans to take the figure to 99 percent, in the coming years.

