Left Menu
Development News Edition

AI based on human wisdom to speed up cancer diagnosis

A new system combining artificial intelligence (AI) with human knowledge promises faster and more accurate cancer diagnosis.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Ontario
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 19:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 19:55 IST
AI based on human wisdom to speed up cancer diagnosis
The technology achieved up to 100 per cent accuracy for 32 forms of cancer in 25 organs and body parts.. Image Credit: ANI

A new system combining artificial intelligence (AI) with human knowledge promises faster and more accurate cancer diagnosis. The powerful technology developed by a team of engineering researchers at the University of Waterloo uses digital images of tissue samples to match new cases of suspected cancer with previously diagnosed cases in a database.

In tests using the largest publicly available archive in the world -- comprised about 30,000 digitised slides from almost 11,000 patients --the technology achieved up to 100 per cent accuracy for 32 forms of cancer in 25 organs and body parts. "AI can help us tap into our medical wisdom, which at the moment is just sitting in archives," said Hamid Tizhoosh, director of the Laboratory for Knowledge Inference in Medical Image Analysis (KIMIA Lab) at Waterloo. "When you use AI like this, its performance is astounding."

The system utilises AI to search digital images of biopsies from confirmed cancer cases for those most similar to a new digital image in an undiagnosed case. Based on the known, verified findings of the majority of similar images, the system recommends a diagnosis for the new case.

Conducted over a four-month period using high-performance computers and data storage, the tests achieved accurate diagnoses for everything from melanoma to prostate cancer. "We showed it is possible using this approach to get incredibly encouraging results if you have access to a large archive," said Tizhoosh.

"It is like putting many, many pathologists in a virtual room together and having them reach consensus." More work is needed to analyse the findings and refine the system but Tizhoosh said the results so far demonstrate it has potential as a screening tool to speed up and improve the accuracy of cancer diagnoses by pathologists. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. eyes tax relief, airline support, cash to workers to counteract coronavirus

The Trump administration plans to offset economic impacts of the fast-spreading coronavirus with aid to workers and businesses that will pump hundreds of billions of dollars into the U.S. economy, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told lawm...

Wish things could have been resolved within party: Sachin Pilot on Scindia's exit

On a day Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the BJP, Rajasthan Congress chief and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot termed the development unfortunate, saying he wished things could have been fixed within the party collaborativelyUnfortunate to s...

529 CAPF personnel killed in 5 years; jobs on compassionate grounds provided in 64 cases: Govt

A total of 529 CAPF personnel have been killed in the line of duty in the last five years and a family member each in 64 of these cases have been provided jobs under the compassionate appointment scheme, the government informed Parliament o...

10 coronavirus positive cases in Maha: Uddhav Thackeray

Two persons from Mumbai on Wednesday tested positive for coronavirus, taking the number of such cases in Maharashtra to 10, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said. There are eight coronavirus positive cases in Pune, the chief minister told re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020