LG begins rolling out new 2020 TV lineup

LG has started rolling out its new 2020 TV lineup that includes viewing and gaming-focused 14 OLED models, 8K models, and 4K Ultra HD TVs.

The new lineup includes the art-inspired GX gallery series with 55-inch, 65-inch, and 77-inch models, the official blog notes. The Real 8K ZX models arrive in 88-inch and 77-inch format, offering four times the screen resolution of 4K.

There are also seven Real 8K units. These are also among the first 8K models qualified to use the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) 8K Ultra HD logo. The 4K OLED TV range is available in 77-inch, 65-inch, and 55-inch formats. LG will add a 48-inch model later this year. (ANI)

