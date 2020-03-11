Left Menu
Next iPhone could feature rear-facing 3D camera: Report

Apple's 2020 iPhone lineup is reportedly going to include a model featuring a 3D depth camera on its back.

Apple's 2020 iPhone lineup is reportedly going to include a model featuring a 3D depth camera on its back.

A source with knowledge of the company's plans told Fast Company that the 3D depth camera on the back will enable new photo and video effects, along with better AR experiences.

Apple engineers have been working on the rear-facing 3D depth camera for at least two years. It remains to be seen if the company is able to successfully implement it this year. Currently, some iPhones come with depth cameras on the front, primarily used for Face ID or Animoji. (ANI)

