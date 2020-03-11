TikTok to launch new transparency center in US

Viral video app TikTok announced today its plans of setting up a Transparency Center for moderation and data practices. The new facility will be at TikTok's Los Angeles office and allow outside experts to directly view how its teams go about the day-to-day work of moderating content on the platform, the official blog notes.

Experts will also be able to evaluate moderation systems, processes and policies, including how users report harmful content and how they are handled. The new center will open in early May with initial focus on content moderation. It will later provide insight into source code and data privacy efforts. The move follows TikTok's growing efforts at curbing fears of it being a threat to US security. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

