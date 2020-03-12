Redmi Note 9 series makes global debut in India; price starts at Rs 12,999
The series comprising Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset and features support for NavIC, India's first navigation system.
- Aura Balance Design
- FHD+ Dot display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
- 5020mAh battery
- 64MP Quad Camera Array
Redmi unveiled today the much-anticipated Redmi Note 9 series in India. The series comprising Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset and features support for NavIC, India's first indigenously developed navigation system.
The Redmi Note 9 Pro features a 16-megapixel selfie camera, a 48MP quad rear camera array and supports 18W fast-charging while the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is equipped with a 32-megapixel selfie shooter, a 64-megapixel quad rear camera module and supports 33W fast-charging technology that charges the 5020mAh battery from 0 to 50 percent in 30 minutes.
The series also features triple Corning Gorilla Glass 5, on the front, rear and on the rear camera lenses and P2i, splash-proof nano-coating technology to protect the devices from accidental spills.
Starting March 17, the Redmi Note 9 Pro will be available in two variant: 4GB+64GB model priced at Rs 12,999 and the 6GB+128GB storage variant priced at Rs 15,999.
The Redmi Note 9 Pro, on the other hand, will be available starting March 25, priced at
- 6GB+64GB- Rs 14,999
- 6GB+128GB- Rs 16,999
- 8GB+128GB- Rs 18,999
Both the devices will be available online across mi.com, Amazon India, Mi Homes, and Mi Studios and will soon hit offline partner stores too.
Commenting on the launch Anuj Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Xiaomi India, said "Redmi Note series has been the torchbearer of innovation for everyone. We are especially excited about Redmi Note 9 Pro Max as we push the boundaries of innovation across hardware and software in its segment."
Here's the complete specs chart for the Redmi Note 9 Pro and the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max.
|
Specs
|
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max
|
Redmi Note 9 Pro
|
Design & Display
|
3D Curved Glass Body
Aura Balance Design
P2i coating
Triple Corning Gorilla Glass 5
6.67-inch FHD+ DotDisplay
20:9 aspect ratio
|
3D Curved Glass Body
Aura Balance Design
P2i coating
Triple Corning Gorilla Glass 5
6.67-inch FHD+ DotDisplay
20:9 aspect ratio
|
Authentication
|
side-mounted fingerprint sensor
|
side-mounted fingerprint sensor
|
Processor, OS
|
Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Adreno 618 GPU
MIUI 11 based on Android 10
|
Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Adreno 618 GPU
MIUI 11 based on Android 10
|
Memory and Storage
|
up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM
128GB UFS 2.1 storage
microSD expandable up to 512GB
|
up to 6GB LPDDR4X RAM
128GB UFS 2.1 storage
microSD expandable up to 512GB
|
Camera
|
Front camera
32MP in-display selfie camera
Quad rear camera
64MP Primary Camera
8MP Ultra Wide-Angle
5MP Macro Camera
2MP Depth Sensor
|
Front Camera
16MP in-display camera
Quad rear camera
48MP Quad Camera
8MP Ultra wide-angle
5MP Macro camera
2MP Depth wide-angle
|
Battery
|
5020mAh
33W Fast Charging
|
5020mAh
18W Fast Charging
|
Connectivity
|
4G LTE
WiFi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac
2x2 WiFi MIMO
Bluetooth 5.0
GPS/A-GPS/Beidou
NavIC
3.5mm audio jack
IR blaster
USB Type-C port
|
4G LTE
WiFi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac
2x2 WiFi MIMO
Bluetooth 5.0
NavIC
GPS/A-GPS/Beidou
3.5mm audio jack
IR blaster
USB Type-C port
|
Color
|
Aurora Blue;
Glacier White;
Interstellar Black
|
Aurora Blue;
Glacier White;
Interstellar Black
