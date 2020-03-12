Left Menu
Development News Edition

Panasonic TOUGHBOOK Omnia offers customers a mobile enterprise software solution

Helps reduce development time of custom apps from months to weeks or days and effectively manages digital transformation projects

  • RealWire
  • |
  • Bracknell
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 20:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 20:44 IST
Panasonic TOUGHBOOK Omnia offers customers a mobile enterprise software solution

Panasonic has announced TOUGHBOOK Omnia, powered by MCL, a complete end-to-end mobile enterprise software solution for Panasonic TOUGHBOOK customers. The professional service helps businesses reduce time to market for custom line-of-business software applications and helps to effectively deliver digital transformation projects. It offers consultation, hardware, software, integration, and support to deliver immediate visible productivity improvements across the mobile workforce.

"Managing software applications across multiple platforms and operating systems can be complex," explains Jon Tucker, General Manager Solutions and Engineering for Panasonic TOUGHBOOK Europe. "Traditionally organizations manage a diverse range of mobile IT devices, form factors and operating systems, operating a very siloed approach. Ensuring everything is integrated and kept up to date across all hardware and software platforms can be costly and time-consuming."

"TOUGHBOOK Omnia is a cost-effective, end-to-end software solution approach from Panasonic, that can future-proof and greatly speed-up custom application development and maintenance cycles for mobile business operations."

Through the use of the MCL Platform, interfacing and SaaS-based mobile lifecycle management environment for business mobility solutions, development, and testing of custom software applications are reduced to days or weeks rather than months – much faster than using a traditional software house or internal development.

Business challenges where TOUGHBOOK Omnia can help include digital transitions from pen and paper to electronic data, adding voice control to applications, updating existing applications to run on new backend systems or the latest operating systems, where there is a requirement for highly customized applications and adapting applications to run on multiple form factors.

Working closely with the business customer, TOUGHBOOK Omnia provides customized support at each stage:

Consult

Omnia system developers understand the specific requirements, then provide advice and recommendations on how to improve daily operations and productivity through the design and development of custom software applications.

The process covers full project lifecycle development, connection with multiple backend systems and mobility best-practice. A proof of concept of the application is built in the MCL environment before delivery to ensure the solution meets the requirements.

Develop

The full mobile application is then built-in MCL, offering complete customization. The MCL Mobility Platform allows customers to benefit from leading features such as enhanced workflow with voice capability, I/O features that improve data capture accuracy across the barcode, voice, digital signature, GPS, Smart cards, NFC, and RFID; multi-language capability; full integration with backend systems; user management; Kiosk Mode and App Desktop.

Deploy

Once tested and approved, Panasonic supports the deployment of the new applications across the business and operating systems, to minimize downtime and improve the experience for end-users. MCL apps are OS/hardware agnostic, so once programmed they can run on multiple operating systems, enabling customers to change their OS in the future, if they wish, without application issues.

Support

Once live, Panasonic continues to support the new mobility solution with a responsive support team to deliver bug fixes fast and carry out remote viewing and control of devices for troubleshooting. The availability of data and performance status can be accessed on a central dashboard with an optional Business Intelligence add-on. New functionality can be added to the application by working closely with the Omnia team to deliver updates to the market quickly.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Italy toughens coronavirus lockdown with new measures

Italy added new restrictions on Wednesday to a lockdown imposed to fight the coronavirus, ordering bars, restaurants and most shops to close. Here are the main measures in placeSHOPS All shops must close except supermarkets, food stores, ph...

European Commission tells staff to work from home due to coronavirus -source

The European Commission has decided to require most of its staff to work from home from Monday, March 16, due to the coronavirus, a person working at the EU executive told Reuters.Only staff performing critical functions will need to presen...

Slovakia closes schools, stops international travel to battle coronavirus

Slovakia will introduce border checks, stop international travel to and from the country and close schools as it steps up measures to battle the spreading coronavirus, Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini said on Thursday.The central European co...

UK moves towards tougher coronavirus measures - Scotland's Sturgeon

The United Kingdom had decided to move to the delay phase of the coronavirus response that includes more stringent measures to counter the outbreak, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Thursday.The decision has been taken that w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020