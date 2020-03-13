Left Menu
Siemens taps Infosys Wingspan to transform its learning experience

Based on open source technologies, the cloud-first and mobile-first solution, Infosys Wingspan helps organizations accelerate their talent transformation journey by providing best-in-class curated content from multiple sources that learners can access to enrich their knowledge.

Siemens taps Infosys Wingspan to transform its learning experience
Infosys will support Siemens to stay ahead of the curve through a highly effective learning experience platform while leveraging and simplifying the existing learning technology ecosystem.

Siemens, one of the world's biggest software companies has selected Infosys for the company-wide deployment of Wingspan, a robust Open-source stack-based learning platform to provide employees a personalized, innovative learning experience.

Based on open source technologies, the cloud-first and mobile-first solution, Infosys Wingspan helps organizations accelerate their talent transformation journey by providing best-in-class curated content from multiple sources that learners can access to enrich their knowledge. It also offers various assessments and gain relevant certifications enabling learners to test their competencies.

We are delighted to partner with Siemens to further develop the learning experience of its employees. To survive the impact of digital disruption and to navigate these digital times, it is imperative for enterprises to ensure effective talent development.

Pravin Rao, Chief Operating Officer, Infosys

Infosys will support Siemens to stay ahead of the curve through a highly effective learning experience platform while leveraging and simplifying the existing learning technology ecosystem. The platform, which is named My Learning World at Siemens, will be a single-entry point to access learning content across multiple sources (internal and external), thereby leveraging investments in existing systems, Infosys said in a statement on Thursday.

Commenting on the partnership, Thomas Leubner, Chief Learning Officer, Siemens AG said, "Digitalization is at the core of our strategy for the future. We are excited to have found an effective partner in Infosys who can support us to further improve our employee's growth journey with My Learning World. This is an important partnership for Siemens, and we look forward to a new learning experience for our employees."

