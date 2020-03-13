Microsoft's Your Phone app lets you copy-paste between Samsung phones, Windows 10 PC

Microsoft has announced an important update to the Your Phone app to allow seamless copying-pasting between Samsung Galaxy devices and Windows 10 PC.

In the official Windows blog, the company said the users will be able to copy and paste text and images between their Samsung phone and Windows 10 PC with the new feature that can be enabled from the Your Phone app settings.

The feature is supported on the latest Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, and Galaxy Z Flip devices in select markets and on PCs running Windows 10 April 2018 update or higher. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

